Watching the Super Bowl? Doctors Warn About Hidden Health Risks for Fans

Key TakeawaysBig games like the Super Bowl can strain your heart and raise risk for strokeMany common cold and allergy medicines don't mix well with alcoholSimple steps like safe cooking, moderate drinking and keeping medicines away from kids, can help keep everyone safe.SATURDAY, Feb. 7, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Planning to watch the Super Bowl this weekend as the Seattle Seahawks face off against the New England Patriots? Doctors say the big game can also bring big health risks, from heart strain to food poisoning and alcohol-related emergencies, especially for folks with underlying medical conditions.Experts from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and the New Jersey Poison Control Center shared simple tips to help fans avoid emergencies before, during and after Sunday's big game.Exciting events like a close football game can raise blood pressure and strain the heart and brain, studies suggest. People with heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, irregular heartbeats or narrowed arteries face higher risks.Experts suggest you:Take your medications as prescribed.Avoid watching the game alone if you have heart problems.Keep rooms cool and comfortable.Don't overeat.Drink alcohol in moderation, especially if you take heart or blood-thinning medication.Watch for heart attack symptoms, including chest pressure or burning, pain in the arms or jaw, shortness of breath, nausea, sweating, dizziness or sudden stomach pain.Stroke warning signs include slurred speech, sudden weakness in the face or limbs, vision trouble, loss of balance or a severe headache.Call 911 right away if you notice any of these symptoms.Cold and flu season means many people are taking cough or allergy meds, and mixing these with alcohol can be dangerous.Some medications can also make driving unsafe by causing sleepiness, blurry vision or slower reactions.If you're the one hosting, keep all medicines locked away and out of reach of kids and pets.If you're sick, don't cook for others. Doctors remind hosts to follow four basic food safety steps: clean, separate, cook and chill.That means:Wash hands and surfaces often.Keep raw meat and seafood away from other foods.Use a thermometer to fully cook meals.Refrigerate leftovers within two hours.Food poisoning symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, diarrhea and fever can start within just a few hours.Also be alert for food allergies. About 1 in 13 children in the U.S. has a food allergy, data shows, and reactions can be pretty severe.Keep an eye on furry friends, too. Chocolate, candy and foods with xylitol can poison pets and may cause vomiting, diarrhea and more.Many people underestimate how much alcohol they drink during parties. And today's beers and mixed drinks often contain more alcohol than expected.Signs of alcohol poisoning include confusion, slow breathing, vomiting, seizures, blue skin or trouble waking up. "Sleeping it off" is not safe. Got a hangover? Experts say hydration matters the most.Edible cannabis, nicotine and vaping products can look appealing to children and pets. These products may contain high or unknown amounts of THC and can cause serious illness, even trouble breathing in young children.If someone is unconscious or showing signs of a heart attack or stroke, call 911.For poison concerns, call Poison Control at 800-222-1222 for free, 24/7 help.More informationThe American Red Cross has more on how to stay safe while watching the big game.SOURCE: Rutgers University-New Brunswick, news release, Jan. 31, 2020.What This Means For YouTaking simple steps like eating safely, drinking moderately, storing medicines securely and watching for warning signs can help keep your celebration from turning into an emergency.