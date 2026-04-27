First Gene Therapy for Genetic Hearing Loss Gains FDA Approval

Key TakeawaysOtarmeni, a gene therapy targeting a specific mutation that causes profound deafness, now has U.S. Food and Drug Administration approvalClinical trials showed that 80% of children treated regained significant hearing, with some even detecting soft whispersThe manufacturer is providing the medication for free to U.S. patients.MONDAY, April 27, 2026 (HealthDay News) — In a historic leap for medical science, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has greenlit the first-ever gene therapy to treat a rare form of inherited deafness.The treatment — called Otarmeni — offers a permanent solution for children born with a gene mutation that previously left them in total silence.Otarmeni is designed for a very specific group — about 50 infants born in the U.S. each year with a mutation in the OTOF gene. While they have healthy ear structures, these children lack a vital messenger protein that allows the ear and brain to communicate.The ear is a complex organ, and the wiring is mostly intact in these patients but missing a crucial component called otoferlin. Without it, the inner ear cannot translate sound vibrations into electrical signals that the brain can understand.Otarmeni works by delivering a functional copy of the OTOF gene directly into the inner ear. Once the gene is in place, the body begins producing its own otoferlin, effectively completing the circuit between the ear and the auditory nerve.Unlike cochlear implants, which require external hardware and batteries, this therapy allows the ear to function naturally.“This really is life-changing for families with children with hearing loss,” Dr. Eliot Shearer, a pediatric specialist at Boston Children’s Hospital in Boston and a lead researcher in the CHORD clinical trial, told NBC News.“I’ve witnessed firsthand my trial participant responding to their mother’s voice, dancing to music and interacting with the world, and these moments are now possible for more children born with this specific form of hearing loss,” he said in a news release from Regeneron, maker of Otarmeni.The FDA's approval followed a study involving 20 children. Its results were remarkably consistent: 16 of the 20 had significant hearing improvement. Five children were eventually able to hear sounds as quiet as a whisper, according to NBC News.While the surgery is performed under general anesthesia and carries some risks — such as dizziness or middle ear inflammation — the benefits are considered a major breakthrough.While gene therapies often cost millions of dollars to develop, the drugmaker Regeneron announced that the medication will be provided free of charge to patients in the United States.“Regeneron has shown us that one option we can consider that will ensure affordable access for patients to these therapies is to not charge the health system for the therapy,” Sarah Emond told NBC News. She’s CEO of the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, a nonprofit that studies drug costs and effectiveness.While the drug itself is free, costs associated with the hospital stay and the surgical procedure to deliver the therapy will still apply. The treatment is only approved for use within the United States.More informationThe National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders has more about the future of gene therapy for hearing.SOURCES: NBC News, April 23, 2026; Regeneron, news release, April 23, 2026.What This Means For YouIf you have a child with a diagnosis of genetic hearing loss, ask your doctor for a genetic test specifically for the OTOF mutation..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter