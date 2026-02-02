52 Kids Have Died From Flu So Far This Season as Child Hospitalizations Rise

Key Takeaways52 children have died from the flu in the U.S. so far this seasonRoughly 90% were not vaccinatedChild flu hospitalizations are at a 15-year high.MONDAY, Feb. 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) — The flu is hitting kids hard this season.So far, 52 kids have died from the flu, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Jan. 30. About 9 in 10 had not received a flu shot.Health experts say they’re worried the worst may still be ahead.“We’re absolutely bracing ourselves,” Michele Slafkosky, executive director of Families Fighting Flu, told NBC News. “We’re concerned that we’re not even at the peak of flu season yet.”The CDC estimates there have already been at least 20 million flu cases this season, leading to about 270,000 hospital stays and 11,000 deaths across all ages.Flu activity rose again last week after several weeks of slowing. Most cases are linked to a flu A strain called H3N2, but a flu B strain is now spreading quickly.The CDC says it’s common to see more than one flu wave in a season, especially in January and February.This season also has the highest rate of flu hospitalizations among kids in 15 years, the CDC reported.By late December, weekly hospital admissions for kids under 18 had reached their highest level since the 2010-2011 flu season.Emergency room visits for flu also increased among children ages 5 to 17 in late January. Rates for other age groups were stable or declined.At the same time, fewer kids are getting vaccinated.As of Jan. 17, 45.1% of children ages 6 months to 17 years had received a flu shot, data show. That compares to 63.7% during the 2019-2020 season.Last season was the deadliest ever recorded for children, with 289 pediatric flu deaths. By this point last year, 47 kids had died.Earlier last month, the Trump administration changed long-standing guidance that recommended yearly flu shots for all children starting at 6 months of age. Parents are now encouraged to talk with their pediatrician instead.Major medical groups, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, continue to recommend annual flu vaccines.“How can you not see a correlation of more deaths and more hospitalizations with less vaccinations?” Slafkosky said. “I can’t stress it enough: It’s not too late to get a flu shot. It may not keep you from getting the flu, but it may prevent you from more serious complications, and keep you and your children out of the hospital.”More informationThe American Academy of Pediatrics has a childhood immunization schedule.SOURCE: NBC News, Jan. 30, 2026.What This Means For YouFlu cases are rising, especially among kids, and most children who have died this season were unvaccinated. Doctors still urge families to get flu shots to help lower the risk of severe illness..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter