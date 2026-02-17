A Florida College Has Reported More Than 40 Measles Cases

Key TakeawaysA Florida college has reported more than 40 measles casesUnvaccinated students face the highest risk during outbreaksMeasles cases are rising nationwide.TUESDAY, Feb. 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) — A measles outbreak at a private college in southwest Florida is raising new concerns about how quickly the virus can spread.More than 40 cases have been reported at Ave Maria University, making it one of the largest measles outbreaks recorded on a U.S. college campus.Experts say the situation shows how measles, once mostly seen in kids, is becoming a growing threat for college students who are not vaccinated.Other campuses across the country have faced similar scares this year. In January, more than 80 students at Clemson University and Anderson University in South Carolina were quarantined after measles exposures.This month, about 4,000 people at the University of Wisconsin-Madison were notified of possible exposure, and students at the University of Florida were alerted after cases were linked to two classrooms.Most colleges require proof of measles vaccination, which is usually given as part of the MMR shot that protects against measles, mumps and rubella.However, many schools allow students to opt out for religious or personal reasons.There’s no longer a sense that measles on campus is unlikely, Dr. Sarah Van Orman, past president of the American College Health Association, told The New York Times. “For most of us, it’s not if we’ll get a case, it’s when,” she said.Before the measles vaccine became available in the 1960s, nearly all children got measles. About 450 people died from the disease each year, but survivors gained lifelong immunity early in life.Today’s college students grew up during a far different time. Thanks to widespread childhood vaccination, many were never exposed to measles, and some were never vaccinated.“We are now starting to see a group of individuals in their early 20s who are not protected,” Michael Osterholm, an infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota, said. “They never had measles, they’ve never been vaccinated, and they’re in large enough numbers that we’re going to start seeing more outbreaks.”Ave Maria University asks its students to show proof of measles vaccination but allows exemptions under Florida law if students sign a waiver acknowledging the risks.The school says most people on campus are vaccinated, though it has not released exact numbers.Even small drops in vaccination rates can make a community vulnerable.College campuses are an “ideal” place for viruses like measles to spread, Dr. Jonathan Temte, a former chair of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s vaccine advisory committee, told The Times.While vaccinated people are far less likely to get sick, measles can still infect some whose immunity has weakened over time, though this is uncommon.What's more, colleges across the country are now reviewing vaccination records and updating outbreak plans in case more exposures occur. Some are also considering stricter vaccine rules.The outbreak comes as measles cases climb nationwide.Last year, the U.S. recorded 2,280 confirmed cases, the most since measles was declared eliminated in 2000. More than 700 cases have already been reported this year, with large clusters attributed to South Carolina and Florida.Public health experts warn that unless vaccination rates improve, college campuses may continue to see outbreaks that cause quarantines and put vulnerable students at risk.More informationHealthyChildren.org has more ways to protect yourself and your children during a measles outbreak.SOURCE: The New York Times, Feb. 13, 2026 What This Means For YouParents and caregivers of children attending college should make sure measles vaccinations are up to date. Unvaccinated students face the highest risk during outbreaks..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter