Infectious Disease

Airports Step Up Screenings After Nipah Virus Cases in India

Countries in Asia are screening travelers for symptoms; officials say the outbreak isn't major but urge caution
Covid passport, airport travel restrictions and ticket id at security queue border for immigration traveler. Compliance officer checking passenger safety info, transport document and risk certificate
Yuri Arcurs peopleimages.com/Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Diseases

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com