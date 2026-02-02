Arizona Confirms Measles Case in ICE Custody as State Total Rises

Key TakeawaysA detainee in ICE custody in Arizona has tested positive for measlesPinal County now has three confirmed casesArizona has reported 24 measles infections so far this year.MONDAY, Feb. 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Arizona health officials are responding after a person held at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in the state tested positive for measles.The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said “the Arizona Public Health Department confirmed an active measles infection of a Mexican national detainee housed at the Florence Detention Center,” a DHS spokesperson said in an email.“ICE Health Services Corp immediately took steps to quarantine and control further spread and infection, ceasing all movement within the facility and quarantining all individuals suspected of making contact with the infected,” the email said.Since that initial case, two more measles cases have been confirmed in Pinal County.“At this time, Pinal County Public Health Services District has confirmed three measles cases in the county,” spokesperson Jassmin Castro said. “PCPHSD continues to follow standard public health protocols for confirmed measles cases, in coordination with state public health partners. At this time, the overall risk to the general community remains low.”The detention center is run by CoreCivic, a private company that provides medical care to people in ICE custody. Company spokesperson Brian Todd said the facility offers daily access to medical and mental health services, along with 24/7 emergency care.“The health and safety of those entrusted to our care is the top priority for CoreCivic," Todd told CNN in an email. "This commitment is shared by our government partners at ICE, and we work closely with them to ensure the well-being of everyone in our care.”This is not the first time measles has spread at an ICE detention center in the state. In 2016, an outbreak at an ICE detention center in Pinal County saw more than 30 cases among detainees and nine staff members, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).As of Jan. 27, the latest data from the state's health department said Arizona had at least 24 measles cases statewide. Updated counts are expected on Tuesday afternoon.“Per our most recent data, three of those cases are from Pinal, 17 related to the Mohave outbreak that we know has been ongoing since last year, three in Maricopa and one in Pima County,” Dr. Joel Terriquez, medical director for Arizona’s Bureau of Infectious Diseases and Immunizations, told CNN.Measles cases are also climbing nationwide. The U.S. recorded 2,267 infections last year, the highest total since measles was declared eliminated in 2000.Before 2025, the country averaged about 180 cases per year. But so far this year, at least 588 measles infections have already been confirmed nationwide.Health experts warn that measles spreads easily through the air and can be especially dangerous for young children and people who are not vaccinated.More informationThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has the current status of the ongoing measles outbreak.SOURCE: CNN, Jan. 28, 2026.What This Means For YouThose who aren’t fully vaccinated against measles should get up to date with their shots..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter