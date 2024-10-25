Burger King, Other Fast Food Chains Also Pulling Onions Tied to E. Coli Outbreak

FRIDAY, Oct. 25, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- With onions from one supplier implicated as the source of E. coli illness linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders, other fast food chains are now pulling the onions from their menus.

Representatives for Burger King, Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut all told NBC News that some of their restaurants will remove the onions from their menus.

The onions tied to the outbreak were produced at Taylor Farms Colorado.

The outbreak has already sickened 49 people in 10 states, killing one person and landing 10 more in the hospital.

On Thursday, food service distributor U.S. Foods, which helped supply the onions to McDonalds, said the onions were being recalled by Taylor Farms out of an "abundance of caution."

Now, other chains are pulling suspect onions from some restaurants.

In a statement to NBC's TODAY.com on Thursday, a Burger King spokesperson said that, “We have reviewed our restaurant supply given recent announcements. There is no crossover with McDonald’s for the vast majority of our onion facilities.”

However, the spokesperson added that, “About 5% of our restaurants do receive onions distributed from the Taylor Farms Colorado facility.”

“Despite no contact from health authorities and no indications of illness, we proactively asked our 5% of restaurants who received whole onions distributed by this facility to dispose of them immediately two days ago, and we are in the process of restocking them from other facilities,” the statement concluded.

Yum! Brands, which oversees some Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and KFC outlets, said it is also joining the effort to safeguard customers.

“As we continue to monitor the recently reported E. coli outbreak, and out of an abundance of caution, we have proactively removed fresh onions from select Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and KFC restaurants,” a spokesperson told TODAY.com. “We will continue following supplier and regulatory guidance to ensure the ongoing safety and quality of our food.”

Meanwhile, McDonald's USA president Joe Erlinger told NBC News on Wednesday that, “we are very confident that you can go to McDonald’s and enjoy our classics. We took swift action yesterday to remove the Quarter Pounder from our menu.”

Most of the E. coli illnesses have been reported in Colorado and Nebraska, and one child developed a serious complication known as hemolytic uremic syndrome, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"This is a fast-moving outbreak investigation," the agency said in a food safety alert first issued Monday.

According to the FDA, McDonald’s has removed the slivered onions and quarter-pound patties from stores in Colorado, Kansas, Utah, Wyoming and portions of Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico and Oklahoma. In other states, Quarter Pounder burgers may not be available. However, the CDC noted the outbreak could eventually extend beyond the affected states.

E. coli infections include symptoms such as severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever and vomiting, which typically begin three or four days after exposure. Although most people recover without treatment within a week, others can develop serious kidney problems and require hospitalization, according to the CDC.

Anyone who becomes ill after eating a McDonald’s Quarter Pounder should get medical attention and tell the provider what they ate, the CDC stressed.

