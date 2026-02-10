Infectious Disease

Dr. Oz Urges Measles Shots as Outbreaks Grow

Falling vaccination rates and childhood vaccine exemptions are raising public health concerns
Dr. Mehmet Oz
Dr. Mehmet OzDeposit Photos
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Vaccines
News
Measles
infection control

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com