ERs Might Be Good Spots to Offer Flu Shots

TUESDAY, March 26, 2024 (HealthDay News) — New research offers an easy prescription to get people to roll up their sleeves for a flu shot.

Just ask them to.

And then reinforce the invitation with a little video and print encouragement.

"Our study adds to the growing body of knowledge showing that a number of important public health interventions can and should be delivered to underserved populations in emergency departments," said first author Dr. Robert Rodriguez, a professor of emergency medicine at the University of California-San Francisco.

The new research — published March 26 in the journal NEJM Evidence — found a 41% rise in vaccination among study participants who were asked about getting a flu shot, given an information pamphlet and shown a three-minute video. In the video, a doctor from a similar ethnic group discussed the shot and its benefits.

Vaccination rose 32% among participants who were asked about their interest in the shot and were told their health care providers would be informed.

"This research arose from our desire to address the health disparities that we see every day in our emergency department, especially among homeless persons, the uninsured and immigrant populations," Rodriguez said in a UCSF news release.

The clinical trial spanned one flu season, from October 2022 to February 2023. It included nearly 800 patients in five cities: San Francisco, Houston, Philadelphia, Seattle and Durham, N.C.

Their demographic makeup was similar to populations often served by urban emergency departments: More than half were Black folks or Latino patients; 16% were uninsured; nearly a third had no primary care; and 9% were homeless or living in "severely inadequate" housing.

Researchers' used this group to assess their vaccine messaging — which included a brief video, flyer and scripted health provider question "Would you be willing to accept the influenza vaccine?"

Previously, he has studied the effectiveness similar strategies in COVID-19 vaccine uptake.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more about flu shots.

SOURCE: University of California - San Francisco, news release, March 26, 2024