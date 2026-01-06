Food Insecurity, Financial Struggles Increase Children's Risk of Long COVID

Key TakeawaysKids from financially troubled families are more likely to develop long COVIDKids were more than twice as likely to develop long COVID if they had food insecurity, a family struggling to make ends meet or high levels of discriminationFood insecurity was a key factor in increasing long COVID risk.TUESDAY, Jan. 6, 2026 (HealthDay News) — School-aged children and teens are much more likely to develop long COVID if they’re in a family facing economic hardships or discrimination, a new study says.Kids and teenagers had more than twice the risk of long COVID if their family is impoverished, receiving government assistance, struggling to make ends meet and not putting enough food on the table, researchers reported Jan. 5 in JAMA Pediatrics.“Long COVID in children is especially concerning because of the potential for long-term health effects that could persist into adulthood,” co-lead researcher Tanayott Thaweethai, a biostatistician at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, said in a news release.For the study, researchers tracked nearly 4,600 children who’d been infected with COVID-19, looking for clues to determine whether a child’s background could put them at higher risk of long COVID. The kids were between 6 and 17.Kids with long COVID most commonly suffer from fatigue, difficulty concentrating and mood swings, according to the Cleveland Clinic. They also might suffer from a persistent cough or shortness of breath after physical activity.The study looked at non-medical factors that can influence disease risk. These so-called social determinants of health included economic stability, family structure, caregiver support, neighborhood quality and access to health care.Results showed that children were nearly 2.4 times more likely to develop long COVID if they suffered from food insecurity and their families faced financial problems.High levels of discrimination and low social support also increased risk of long COVID by more than double, researchers found.The study also found that food security is a key factor. Kids who get enough to eat didn’t have an increased risk of long COVID, even if their family struggles to make ends meet or needs government assistance.Researchers speculated that healthy diets might decrease inflammation, and with that, the risk of long COVID."Public health interventions that target social risk factors — such as food insecurity and lack of social support — are critical to reduce the burden of long COVID and safeguard the overall health of children as they continue to acquire COVID-19,” Thaweethai said.More informationThe Cleveland Clinic has more on long COVID in children.SOURCES: Mass General Brigham, news release, Jan. 5, 2026; JAMA Pediatrics, Jan. 5, 2026 .What This Means For YouFamilies facing economic hardships should be aware that keeping kids well-fed can protect them against long COVID..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter