Infectious Disease

Holiday Flu Surge Drives Record Illness Across the United States

At least 7.5 million people had been sickened by late December, resulting in at least 81,000 hospitalizations and 3,100 deaths
flu sick ill fever influenza
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Vaccines
News
Flu
Public Health
Infectious Disease

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com