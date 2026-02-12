Measles Cases Rise in North Carolina as Public Exposures Are Reported

Key TakeawaysMeasles exposures were reported in three counties in North Carolina's capital region this weekNearly 20 cases have been confirmed in the state since DecemberVaccination is the best protection against measles, experts say.THURSDAY, Feb. 12, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Health officials in North Carolina are warning residents about possible measles exposure after infected people visited stores, gyms and restaurants in and around the state capital over the past week.The exposures were reported in Wake, Durham and Johnston counties, as the state continues to see a rise in measles cases this winter.Statewide, 18 measles cases have been reported since December, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.Nearly three-quarters of the cases (72%) involved people who were not vaccinated, and most were younger than 18.One child was hospitalized in Nash County, east of Raleigh.Measles is one of the most contagious viruses known, Dr. Bridget Fogelman, a pediatrician at Asheville Children's Medical Center, told WRAL News."It's scary," she said. "One out of three children less than 5 years of age will be hospitalized from some complication with measles. Pneumonia can happen in 1 out of 20 unvaccinated children."Rebecca Kaufman, Wake County public health director, said the virus strikes quickly."Even just being in the same room as someone who up to two hours earlier was there with the measles, you can contract the virus," she told WRAL News.Community vaccination also protects babies who are too young to receive the measles shot, she added.In Wake County, a person visiting from South Carolina who had measles visited five locations in Raleigh’s Brier Creek area on Feb. 5, including a gym, two grocery stores, a pharmacy and a restaurant.Here are the locations, according to WRAL News:O2 Fitness: 7801 Alexander Promenade Place. The person was present at the gym between 1:30 and 5:15 p.m. on Feb. 5.Walgreens: 13301 Strickland Road. The person was in the store between 3:30 and 5:40 p.m. on Feb. 5.Everbowl: 7840 Alexander Promenade Place, Suite 125. The person visited the restaurant between 3:30 and 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 5.Harris Teeter: 13210 Strickland Road. The person visited between 5 and 7:10 p.m. on Feb. 5.Harris Teeter: 8345 Creedmoor Road. The person visited between 5:15 and 7:35 p.m. on Feb. 5.In Durham County, officials reported that someone with measles visited three businesses on Feb. 6, including a thrift store and a restaurant.In Johnston County, a patient with measles went to the emergency department at UNC Health Johnston. It was the county’s first measles case since 2018.“As soon as the patient arrived, our emergency department team quickly masked and moved the patient to ... limit exposure,” Tommy Williams, CEO of UNC Health Johnston, said.Public health leaders say young children, pregnant people and those with weakened immune systems face the highest risk of serious illness.Measles is not a mild infection, said Dr. Cameron Wolfe, a professor of medicine at Duke University in Durham.Even mild cases can cause high fever and diarrhea, while severe cases can lead to brain swelling, seizures, hearing loss or death.Unlike some other viruses, measles almost always infects unvaccinated people who are exposed."There's a 90% chance that an unvaccinated person exposed to measles will get it," Wolfe explained.Doctors stress that measles is preventable. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are about 97% effective at stopping infection."If you have the vaccine, there is not much to worry about," said Dr. David Wohl, a professor of medicine at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the MMR vaccine for anyone over age 1. In some higher-risk situations, babies as young as 6 months can safely receive it.Measles symptoms usually start 7 to 14 days after exposure, but can appear up to 21 days later. Early signs include:High fever (sometimes over 104 degrees)Cough and runny noseRed, watery eyesWhite spots inside the mouthA red, blotchy rash that starts on the face and spreadsAnyone with symptoms should call ahead before visiting a doctor or hospital to avoid spreading the virus.More informationThe Mayo Clinic has more on measles.SOURCE: WRAL News, Feb. 10, 2026 What This Means For YouPeople in affected areas who are not fully vaccinated should watch for symptoms and contact their doctor. Vaccination remains the best protection against measles..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter