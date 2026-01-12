Measles Cases Surge in South Carolina, Spread to Other States

Key TakeawaysSouth Carolina has reported 310 measles cases, with 99 new infections in the last few daysCases linked to travel have appeared in North Carolina and WashingtonMost U.S. measles cases occur in unvaccinated people.MONDAY, Jan. 12, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Measles cases are climbing fast in South Carolina, and health officials say the outbreak is now spreading beyond state borders.The South Carolina Department of Public Health confirmed 99 new measles cases since Jan. 6, bringing the state’s total to 310 cases, officials said in their latest update on Friday. About 200 people who were exposed to the virus are now in quarantine.Most cases are centered in Spartanburg County, in the northwest part of the state.“Some cases are travel-related exposures or close contacts of known cases,” the health department said. “Other cases have no identified source, suggesting that measles is circulating in the community and could spread further.”That spread has already begun.Earlier this week, North Carolina health officials reported three siblings in Buncombe County were diagnosed with measles after visiting Spartanburg.In Washington state, health officials said three people who traveled from South Carolina were later diagnosed with measles in Snohomish County.One was an adult who had received at least one dose of measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine, while two were unvaccinated children.“The family visited multiple locations” while contagious, officials said, including restaurants, a church and a trampoline park.What's more, a separate measles outbreak along the Arizona–Utah border has reached 390 cases, including 214 in Arizona and 176 in Utah.Health officials say there is no evidence the outbreak is linked to South Carolina.Utah health officials reported multiple exposures in recent weeks, including events at a high school in St. George and a drill competition near Salt Lake City.In Ohio, three children, ages 10, 7 and 2, have been diagnosed with measles, according to state officials. A fourth child was said to be showing symptoms.“The children were all unvaccinated at the time they were exposed and traveled to an area in the United States with an ongoing measles outbreak,” the Ohio Department of Health wrote on its website.Measles is one of the most contagious viruses known.Last year, the United States recorded 2,144 measles cases, the highest number since 1991. About 93% of cases were in people who were unvaccinated or whose vaccination status was unknown.More informationThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on measles vaccination.SOURCE: NBC News, Jan. 9, 2026.What This Means For YouFor those who are not vaccinated, the risk of measles is much higher during outbreaks, experts warn..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter