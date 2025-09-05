New Ebola Outbreak Declared in Congo

Key TakeawaysCongo reported 28 suspected Ebola cases and 15 deaths in Kasai provinceWHO has sent experts and supplies to contain the outbreakEbola spreads through bodily fluids and can be fatal without treatment.FRIDAY, Sept. 5, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Health officials in Congo have declared a new Ebola outbreak — the country’s 16th — after a case was confirmed in the southern Kasai province.“To date, the provisional report shows 28 suspected cases and 15 deaths, including 14 in Boulapé and 1 in Mweka, as well as four health care workers,” Samuel-Roger Kamba, Congo’s health minister, said.Kamba added that the case fatality rate, estimated at 53.6%, highlights the gravity of the situation. He stressed that the numbers are provisional and investigations are ongoing. Reported symptoms include fever, vomiting, diarrhea and hemorrhage, The Associated Press said.The outbreak was first identified in a 34-year-old pregnant woman from Boulapé, who tested positive for the Ebola virus.The World Health Organization (WHO) has deployed experts to work alongside Congo’s Rapid Response Team to help track cases, strengthen treatment efforts and improve infection control in health facilities.The WHO is also sending personal protective equipment, mobile labs and medical supplies to support response efforts, The Associated Press, said.“We’re acting with determination to rapidly halt the spread of the virus and protect communities,” said Dr. Mohamed Janabi, WHO’s Africa regional director.The WHO said Congo has access to Ebola treatments and the Ervebo vaccine, which will be used to help contain the outbreak.The Ebola virus spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids such as blood, vomit or semen. While rare, the illness is severe and often fatal if not treated fast.More informationJohns Hopkins Medicine has more on ebola.SOURCE: The Associated Press, Sept. 4, 2025.What This Means For YouHealth officials are working to contain the new outbreak..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter