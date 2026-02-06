Norovirus Sickens 13 Finnish Hockey Players, Postpones Canada Match

Key Takeaways13 Finnish players were sick or quarantined due to norovirusThe Finland–Canada game was postponed to protect both teamsMost people recover in days, but the virus spreads easily, especially in close spaces.FRIDAY, Feb. 6, 2026 (HealthDay News) — A fast-spreading stomach virus has sidelined the Finnish women’s hockey team, forcing officials to postpone a highly anticipated Olympic matchup against Canada.The Finnish Ice Hockey Association confirmed that 13 players were either sick or placed in quarantine amid a norovirus outbreak. Olympic officials said delaying the game was the safest choice.“While all stakeholders recognize the disappointment of not playing the game as originally scheduled, this was a responsible and necessary decision that reflects the spirit of the Olympic Games and the integrity of the competition,” a statement from Olympic officials said.Norovirus, often called the “stomach bug,” causes vomiting and diarrhea and can quickly lead to dehydration. Most people feel better within a few days, but they can still spread the virus even after symptoms fade, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).The International Olympic Committee said "plans and procedures in place to detect and manage any such cases when they arise."Problems first appeared Tuesday night. By Thursday, Finland was down to just 10 healthy players after practice.“Most of [the sick players] are getting better but not healthy enough to play,” coach Tero Lehterä told the Associated Press. "And there’s the chance that if we would play it could influence Team Canada and their health as well. But I couldn’t risk my players if they were ill yesterday to play tonight because that would be wrong against the individual.”Team captain Jenni Hiirikoski said players are supporting one another.“It’s not nice, definitely. But we try to focus one day at a time,” she added. “The big thing has been how we tolerate different things. I think we try to help each other, whatever it is and how it goes. So it’s just stay calm and focused.”Norovirus spreads easily in close spaces like locker rooms, making athletes especially vulnerable during tournaments.Finland has a strong women’s hockey program and won bronze medals at the last two Winter Olympics. The delayed game against Canada has been rescheduled for Feb. 12 at the Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena, NBC News said.More informationThe Cleveland Clinic has more on norovirus.SOURCES: NBC News, Feb. 5, 2026; Associated Press, Feb. 5, 2026.What This Means For YouIf someone around you has vomiting or diarrhea, wash your hands often and avoid close contact, norovirus spreads fast, especially in shared spaces..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter