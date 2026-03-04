Review of U.S. Measles Elimination Status Delayed Until November

Key TakeawaysA key measles status review has been delayed until NovemberThe U.S. has reported more than 1,100 cases this yearOngoing outbreaks could threaten elimination status.WEDNESDAY, March 4, 2026 (HealthDay News) — An expected review of the United States’ measles elimination status has been postponed by seven months.The meeting, originally scheduled for mid-April, will now take place in November, according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), a regional branch of the World Health Organization.Measles has been considered eliminated in the U.S. since 2000. That means the virus was no longer spreading continuously for more than one year within the country.But large outbreaks in 2025 and early 2026 have put that status at risk.If a major outbreak that began in West Texas on Jan. 20, 2025, is shown to be linked to others, including one now in South Carolina, the U.S. could lose its elimination status.In January, PAHO announced it would hold a special session on April 13 to review measles data from both the U.S. and Mexico, which has also seen a deadly outbreak.Countries must submit annual reports, and those experiencing outbreaks must provide detailed updates on how they are responding.At the time, PAHO said the meeting date was set to give health officials “sufficient time to prepare comprehensive reports, including descriptions and analyses with detailed epidemiological and laboratory evidence.”But that April session has now been put off until the commission’s annual meeting in November.In an email Monday, PAHO said the delay reflects the “scope of analysis currently being undertaken by U.S. authorities, including complete virus genome sequencing and the development of a bioinformatics pipeline, alongside ongoing outbreak response efforts.”The organization said the change is meant to “simplify and standardize the assessment process.”In an email to CNN, Andrew Nixon, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, said the delay does not mean the investigation is behind schedule.The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) appreciates PAHO’s agreement to maintain the regular verification cycle, Nixon said.“The additional time will allow for a thorough and transparent assessment of the 2025 measles outbreaks, including comprehensive genomic sequencing and advanced analysis,” he said in an email to CNN."We remain committed to actively supporting current outbreak responses through laboratory testing, technical assistance, and close coordination with state and local partners," Nixon added.Even as the review is delayed, measles cases are on the rise.The U.S. reported more than 1,100 measles cases in the first two months of 2026. That’s roughly six times higher than has been typical for an entire year since measles was declared eliminated.If cases continue at this pace, 2026 could surpass last year’s total of nearly 2,300 measles cases.Though the decision on elimination status has been postponed, the timeline to be considered is unchanged. Officials will determine whether transmission continues for a full year after the start of the major outbreak: Jan. 20, 2025, in the U.S., and Feb. 1, 2025, in Mexico.More informationThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on how measles spreads.SOURCE: CNN, March, 3, 2026.What This Means For YouMeasles spreads easily and can cause serious illness. If outbreaks continue, the U.S. could lose its measles elimination status, a status it has held since 2000..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter