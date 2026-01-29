South Carolina Measles Outbreak Now the Largest in Recent U.S. History

Key TakeawaysSouth Carolina has recorded 789 measles cases, surpassing the record set by Texas in 2025Data show the vast majority of those infected were unvaccinatedThe virus is primarily affecting children, forcing dozens of schools into quarantine.THURSDAY, Jan. 29, 2026 (HealthDay News) — A fast-growing measles outbreak in South Carolina has eclipsed last year’s record-setting Texas surge.As of Tuesday, South Carolina’s outbreak had reached 789 confirmed cases, the state Department of Public Health announced this week. (In all, 762 people were sickened in the 2025 Texas outbreak.)The new South Carolina total includes 89 new infections since last Friday. The majority are concentrated in Spartanburg County, in the northwest part of the state.Measles is a highly contagious infection that easily spreads through the air and can cause serious complications. It is especially dangerous in children and babies, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).In South Carolina, 557 people are in quarantine and 20 are in isolation; 18 have been hospitalized, according to health officials.Of the nearly 800 people who have fallen ill, only 20 had received the recommended two-dose vaccine series, according to state data.In all, 695 of the infected people were unvaccinated and 14 had received a single dose. The vaccination status of the other 60 was unknown.The virus is taking its heaviest toll on young people. More than 88% of the cases in South Carolina are in children under 17.This has affected education across the region, with 20 schools now implementing quarantine protocols for students, according to CBS News.Three others are investigating potential exposures to determine if more quarantines are necessary. Public landmarks, including various retail stores and a state museum, have also been flagged as exposure sites.The situation in South Carolina is part of a broader nationwide struggle with the virus. The United States saw a massive resurgence in 2025, recording more than 2,200 cases — the most in decades.The momentum has not slowed in the new year; the U.S. has already seen more than 400 cases in the first few weeks of 2026 alone from outbreaks that started in 2025.More informationThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more about measles symptoms and vaccine safety.SOURCE: CBS News, Jan. 27, 2026.What This Means For YouPeople should check their family's immunization records to ensure everyone has received both doses of the MMR vaccine for full protection from the virus..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter