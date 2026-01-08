Study Finds Rise in Chagas-Carrying Bugs Near U.S.-Mexico Border

Key TakeawaysNearly 9 in 10 kissing bugs tested carried the parasite that causes Chagas diseaseResearchers say infection rates are rising in the U.S. SouthwestSimple steps at home may help reduce the risk of exposure.THURSDAY, Jan. 8, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Researchers in the Southwest are raising new concerns about Chagas disease after finding some very high infection rates in the insects that spread it.Scientists from University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) collected kissing bugs near homes and outdoor spaces along the U.S.-Mexico border. Many of the insects were carrying Trypanosoma cruzi (T. cruzi), the parasite that causes Chagas disease.Chagas affects an estimated 6 million people worldwide. It often causes no symptoms for years, but over time it can lead to serious heart and digestive problems.“The infection prevalence in kissing bugs has risen significantly, from 63.3% in a study we conducted in 2021 to now 88.5%, indicating a marked upward trend. T. cruzi infections appear to be increasing,” Rosa Maldonado, a biology professor at UTEP who led the study, said in a news release.The findings were published recently in the journal Epidemiology & Infection.For the study, researchers collected 26 kissing bugs from locations in El Paso County, Texas, and southern New Mexico.Bugs were found in yards, under garden furniture, near firewood piles and in public places such as parks and schools.Of those insects, 22 tested positive for the parasite, meaning nearly 9 of 10 were infected.A similar study by the same team in 2021 found that about 66% of kissing bugs in the region carried the parasite.The researchers say the results suggest Chagas disease is a growing public health concern in the Southwest.The illness was once mainly found in Latin America, but evidence shows the risk is rising in the U.S.Maldonado said there are simple ways people can lower their risk:Seal cracks and gaps where bugs could enter homes.Remove woodpiles and debris near the house.Keep pets indoors when possible, as the bugs can also infect furry companions.Install screens on windows.Turn off outdoor lights at night, because they can attract insects.The research team plans to study whether people living in the El Paso area may already be carrying the parasite, even if they don’t show any symptoms.More informationThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on chagas disease.SOURCE: University of Texas at El Paso, news release, Jan. 6, 2026.What This Means For YouChagas disease is rare but serious. Reducing bug exposure around the home may help lower the risk..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter