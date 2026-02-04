Two Measles Cases Found at Texas Immigrant Detention Center

Key TakeawaysTwo people tested positive for measles at a Texas family detention centerThe facility holds about 1,100 adults and kidsHealth experts warn crowded spaces helps measles spread fast.WEDNESDAY, Feb. 4, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Two people held at a large immigrant family detention center in Dilley, Texas, have tested positive for measles, officials said.The South Texas Family Residential Center, located about 70 miles south of San Antonio, houses roughly 1,100 adults and children. After the cases were confirmed Jan. 31, federal officials said they isolated anyone who may have been exposed and limited movement inside the building.“Medical staff is continuing to monitor the detainees’ conditions and will take appropriate and active steps to prevent further infection,” said Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. She added that “all detainees are being provided with proper medical care.”Officials did not say how the two people became infected, how many detainees are vaccinated or whether more cases are being investigated.Advocates say they are worried the virus could spread quickly inside the crowded facility.U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, a Texas Democrat, said he is seeking answers after visiting the center and learning about the measles cases.Similar infections have also been reported at immigration facilities in Arizona.An immigration attorney who represents a family at Dilley said detainees were placed on lockdown without being told why. He also said families told him they were not asked about their vaccination history and were not offered vaccines.“They’re not being told anything, and they are not being offered any sort of protective measures,” attorney Eric Lee told The Washington Post. “And it’s important to point out that this is not just a detention conditions issue — it’s a public health issue generally.”Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, CEO of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, agreed.“I can’t think of a better incubation environment for transmission of measles than a detention facility,” she said, explaining that measles is extremely contagious.About 9 out of 10 unvaccinated people exposed to the virus become infected, and people can spread measles for days before they realize they are sick.Measles was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000, thanks to strong vaccination rates. But falling rates have led to a rebound, threatening that status.So far in 2026, more than 580 measles cases, including 17 hospitalizations, have been reported nationwide, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Last year saw more than 2,260 cases across 44 states, along with more than 200 hospital stays and three deaths.Measles can cause high fever, cough and rash. In serious cases, it can lead to pneumonia, long-term immune damage or death, especially in young kids.Federal officials say vaccines are still being provided inside detention centers. Immigration authorities recently signed a contract worth up to $616,000 to continue vaccine services through mid-June.“As we transitioned contracts, there was no gaps in medical care — including access to necessary vaccines, which are being provided,” McLaughlin said.More informationUniversity of California - Davis Health has ways to prevent measles from spreading.SOURCE: The Washington Post, Feb. 3, 2026.What This Means For YouMeasles spreads very easily in crowded places. Vaccination is the best protection, especially for kids, experts say..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter