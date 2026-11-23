Key TakeawaysHeavy liquor and beer drinking have been linked to higher kidney injury risksLiquor increased the risk by 25%, while beer increased it by nearly 15%Wine showed no significant link to kidney injury.MONDAY, Nov. 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Beer, hard liquor or wine? A major new study suggests what you drink could make a difference to your kidneys."Acute kidney injury is a serious condition that can lead to chronic kidney disease, kidney failure and an increased risk of dying early," said lead author Rudolph Schutte of Anglia Ruskin University in East Anglia, England.Researchers recorded the drinking habits of more than 250,000 British adults, then tracked their medical records for about 14 years.More than 10,000 developed acute kidney injury — a potentially serious loss of kidney function.Alcohol intake was measured using British units. The highest-consuming groups averaged the equivalent of about five American shots of liquor or 15 12-ounce beers per week.The lowest groups averaged less than one shot or about two beers.The result: The heaviest liquor drinkers were 25% more likely to develop kidney injury. For beer drinkers, that figure was nearly 15%.Researchers found no significant overall association with red or white wine.The results held even after accounting for liver disease and a wide range of other health and lifestyle factors."While alcohol has traditionally been linked with kidney injury through its impact on the liver, our research suggests that spirits and beer may contribute directly to kidney damage through inflammatory pathways,” Schutte said.While the study shows an association, it is not proof of cause and effect."This is one of the largest prospective studies to investigate alcohol consumption and acute kidney injury, involving more than a quarter of a million U.K. adults followed over almost a decade and a half," Schutte said. "The results provide important population-level evidence supporting laboratory research that has suggested alcohol can directly affect the kidneys," he added.The findings were recently published in the journal Scientific Reports.More informationThe National Kidney Foundation has more on acute kidney injury.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, Nov. 23, 2026 .What This Means For YouDrinking too much beer or liquor may increase your risk of serious kidney injury over time..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter