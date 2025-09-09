Exercise Boosts Men's Mental, Sexual Health, Poll Finds

Key TakeawaysMen agree that exercise helps their mental health, confidence and sex driveThose who regularly work out said they have less energy and feel more stress when they don’t exerciseHowever, about 30% of men do not work out regularly.TUESDAY, Sept. 9, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Most men agree that exercise provides a boost to their mental health, confidence and sex drive.However, that doesn’t mean they’re going to make it a regular habit, a new Cleveland Clinic survey says.About 30% of men do not engage in regular physical activity, according to a nationwide survey of 1,000 men 18 and older.Those who do exercise say it helps so much that they really feel it when they skip a workout, results show:81% have lower energy or fatigue.47% report more stress or irritability.33% have decreased mental well-being.In addition, 61% of men said their physical fitness directly impacts their sex drive or sexual performance.“Men sometimes focus on their physical health, but mental and sexual health are just as important, and they’re all connected. When one area is off, it can affect the rest,” Dr. Petar Bajic, director of the Men’s Health Section at Cleveland Clinic’s Glickman Urological Institute, said in a news release.“Health challenges rarely happen in isolation and understanding that connection is key,” Bajic said. “The more we break down the stigma around discussing issues like sexual performance or stress, the better equipped men are to take control of their health and get the support they need.”The survey also delved into sexual health complaints, finding that about 18% had low sexual desire in the past year while 15% reported erectile dysfunction.Most men weren’t aware that these sorts of sexual problems can be early warning signs of more serious health concerns, the survey found. In all,72% didn’t know they can be a sign of heart disease.74% didn’t know they have been linked to uncontrolled diabetes.65% were unaware they can be caused by high blood pressure. 59% weren’t aware they can be caused by mental health problems like depression.The survey also found that about 86% of men experience stress, anxiety or mental exhaustion during a typical week.About half (52%) have felt insecure about their appearance due to social media or public expectations, and 47% said they’ve compared themselves to others online.Around 66% of men said they have or would seek help from a mental health professional for these sorts of pressures and concerns.The survey is part of Cleveland Clinic’s MENtion IT campaign, which encourages men to talk more openly about their health.“When men are proactive about their health by exercising, getting regular screenings, exams and prioritizing their mental health, it can help prevent many health problems and identify some when they are in early, curable stages,” Bajic said.The online survey, conducted June 3-5, involved 1,140 men.More informationHarvard Medical School has more on the benefits of exercise for men.SOURCE: Cleveland Clinic, news release, Sept. 2, 2025 .What This Means For YouMen can get a mental and sexual boost from working out, alongside the physical benefits..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter