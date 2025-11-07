A Divided America Is Stressing Out, Survey Finds

Key TakeawaysSocietal divisions are causing stress levels to spike in AmericaMore than 6 in 10 Americans said these divisions are causing them stressThese divisions are fostering loneliness and emotional disconnection.FRIDAY, Nov. 7, 2025 (HealthDay News) — A fractured America is causing people’s stress levels to go through the roof, a new American Psychological Association (APA) survey has found.Overall, the results indicate that loneliness and emotional disconnection have become a defining feature of American life.“This year’s findings show that people across the nation are not just feeling divided, they’re feeling disconnected,” APA’s CEO Arthur Evans Jr. said in a news release. “Research tells us that a sense of isolation and social fragmentation can have real consequences for our ability to manage stress and stay healthy.”More than 6 of 10 U.S. adults said that societal division is a significant source of stress in their lives, according to results of the 2025 Stress in America survey.Half or more said they felt isolated (54%); left out (50%); or lacking companionship (50%) often or some of the time.And nearly 7 in 10 people (69%) said they needed more emotional support in the past year than they received, up from 65% last year, the APA said.Adults who cited societal division as a source of stress were more likely to:Lose patience with family members (60% versus 49% of those not significantly stressed by division).Cancel plans (55% versus 37%).Struggle to plan for the future (53% versus 37%).Those feeling high levels of loneliness also struggled with their well-being, reporting more sadness and depression (65% versus 15%); nervousness or anxiety (60% versus 24%); fatigue (53% versus 24%); and headaches (48% versus 25%).“Psychological research shows us that loneliness and isolation may increase the risk of premature mortality and are also linked with depression, poor sleep and cognitive decline,” Evans said.“We also know that social support is one of the strongest predictors of people’s well-being, reinforcing that connection is vital to our health,” he added. “Reaching out, showing up and building community are not optional, they’re essential.”Concerns over the future of the U.S. weighed heavily on the minds of many survey respondents.Three-quarters (75%) said they are more stressed about the country’s future than they used to be.And when asked what America represents today, their one-word answers reflected a mix of hope and disillusionment: freedom (41%); corruption (38%); opportunity (37%); division (36%); hope (35%); and fear (32%).Survey results also show Americans in a state of self-reflection, re-evaluating what gives their lives meaning and purpose.More than 9 in 10 Americans (92%) recognized relationships as a key source of meaning in their lives. These included family (77%); friendships (62%); romantic relationships (47%); and pets (39%).Their top goals for the future included financial stability/security (64%); maintaining or improving health (60%); and spending time with family/friends (53%).And a strong majority still remain hopeful about building a fulfilling life, with 84% saying they think they still can create a good life, even if it looks different from past generations.“People may be reevaluating what gives their lives meaning, but they haven’t given up on finding that purpose,” Evans said. “Even as many feel disillusioned, they’re focusing on what they can control — nurturing their relationships, building financial stability and improving their health. That mix of hope and concern captures where America is today: Anxious, yes, but still striving for fulfillment.”The Harris Poll conducted survey on behalf of the APA, reaching online 3,199 adults 18 or older between Aug. 4 and 24. More informationThe Cleveland Clinic has more on the health effects of stress.SOURCE: American Psychological Association, news release, Nov. 6, 2025.What This Means For YouIsolation and social fragmentation are increasing stress among Americans..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter