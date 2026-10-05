Do More Steps Mean Better Mental Health For Teens?

Key TakeawaysTeens who walk 12,000+ steps a day have fewer mental health symptoms than those walking less than 5,000 stepsHigher step counts are linked to greater thickness in brain regions involved in movement, attention and decision-makingPhysical activity may increase dopamine and serotonin while reducing stress-related chemicals.MONDAY, Oct. 5, 2026 (HealthDay News) — A teenager's daily step count may improve more than their physical health — it may also help protect their mental health.Researchers tracked more than 5,500 adolescents (average age: 12), using Fitbits, brain scans and mental health assessments.After one year, teens who took 12,000 or more steps a day had fewer mental health symptoms than those who took fewer than 5,000.More steps were also associated with greater thickness in two specific regions of the brain involved in motor and cognitive functions.Dr. Claudine Higdon, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Northwell Health in Glen Oaks, New York, called the findings exciting."The good thing about it is this particular brain region is really linked with decision-making; the attention part of the brain," said Higdon, who reviewed the study results. "And so that can thereby improve choices and improve impulse control. And that might also lead to improved mental health."The researchers say physical activity may release feel-good chemicals like dopamine and serotonin while lowering cortisol and inflammation, which may help ease anxiety and depression.Higdon said there’s an important takeaway for parents and kids."Parents: Really encourage your children to walk more throughout the day," she said. "Kids: Movement is so key. Just any little bit of walking can make a big difference."The findings were published Oct. 1 in JAMA Network Open. Divyangana Rakesh of the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience at King’s College London led the study.More informationThe Cleveland Clinic has more on exercise and mental health.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, Oct. 5, 2026 .What This Means For YouRegular daily walking — even small amounts — may improve teens' mental health and brain health..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter