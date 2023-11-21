Genome Study Explains Marijuana's Habit-Forming Potential

TUESDAY, Nov. 21, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Genetics could explain why some people can’t stop smoking weed, a new study reports.

Analysis of the genomes of more than 1 million people has revealed dozens of genetic variants linked to cannabis use disorder, according to the Yale-led research team.

The genetic variants also are associated with a variety of behavioral and health issues linked to cannabis use disorder – and possibly even an elevated risk of lung cancer.

“Once we understand the biology of cannabis use disorder, we can better understand associated disorders and inform the public of risks associated with marijuana use,” lead researcher Daniel Levey, an assistant professor of psychiatry at the Yale School of Medicine, said in a university news release.

More than 48 million people – nearly 1 in every 5 Americans – used marijuana at least once in 2019, researchers said in background notes.

Previous research has shown that about a third of people who use marijuana develop cannabis use disorder, which is defined as a pattern of cannabis use that impairs a person’s daily life.

Researchers found that variants of genes that govern three different types of receptors on neurons were associated with elevated risk of cannabis use disorder.

These variants also were associated with development of lung cancer, researchers added – although they noted that more work needs to be done to separate the effects of tobacco use from those of marijuana use on cancer risk.

“This is the largest genome-wide study of cannabis use disorder ever conducted and as more states legalize or decriminalize the use of marijuana, such studies can help us to understand the public health risks that accompany its increased use,” co-author Dr. Joel Gelernter, a professor of psychiatry, genetics and neuroscience at Yale School of Medicine, said in the news release.

The findings were published Nov. 20 in the journal Nature Genetics.

More information

Yale Medicine has more about cannabis use disorder.

SOURCE: Yale School of Medicine, news release, Nov. 20, 2023