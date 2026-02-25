Pets Give Older Adults Purpose, but Financial Strain is Growing

Key TakeawaysMost older pet owners say their animals provide a vital sense of purpose and social connectionFinancial stress from pet care has nearly doubled since 2018, affecting 31% of older owners in 2025Rising costs are now a primary reason many seniors choose not to have a pet at home.WEDNESDAY, Feb. 25, 2026 (HealthDay News) — For many older adults, a wagging tail or a soft purr is more than just company — it is a reason to get out of bed.But a new national poll suggests that while the emotional bond between seniors and their pets is stronger than ever, the cost of companionship is becoming a heavy burden.The latest University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging found that 83% of pet owners age 50 and older feel their animals give them a sense of purpose. This is a notable jump from 2018, when 73% reported the same.In an era when many seniors struggle with isolation, 70% said their pets help them stay connected to other people.Despite these emotional wins, the cost of cuddles is climbing. In all, 31% of older pet owners said their budgets are strained by animal care, nearly double the 18% who reported financial pressure seven years ago.This financial wall is also keeping potential owners away. Among seniors who do not have pets, one-third (33%) cited high costs as the main reason. “Our two polls, seven years apart, clearly show that animals can play a key role in the lives of older adults, and bring many benefits that can contribute to healthy aging,” said Dr. Preeti Malani, a professor of medicine at the university and advisor to the poll. “Yet some of the people who could potentially get the most benefit from having a pet may also be the ones who have cost-related challenges to pet ownership,” she added in a news release.Doctors can spearhead the conversation. Because pets significantly impact physical activity and mental health, experts are encouraging physicians to make the "pet talk" a standard part of checkups. Knowing whether a patient has a dog to walk can help doctors tailor exercise goals, while knowing a patient's pet care plan can reduce anxiety during hospital stays.The poll also highlighted a shift in how pets help with health. Fewer owners today (34%) say their pets help them manage physical or mental symptoms compared to 2018 (60%). This suggests that while the sense of purpose has increased, the perceived medical benefit of pets might be shifting as health care needs change.Researchers also noted that the bond is so deep that losing a pet can be devastating. “We also need to be attuned to the mental health effects of pet loss, which is a very real form of grief that needs to be taken seriously,” said poll director Dr. Jeffrey Kullgren, an associate professor of medicine at the university and a practicing physician at the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System in Michigan.The poll included a nationally representative sample of 2,698 U.S. adults between 50 and 95 years of age. They were surveyed by phone and online in September 2025. The margin of error is plus or minus 1 to 3 percentage points for questions asked of the full sample.More informationThe National Institutes of Health offers resources on the health benefits of the human-animal bond.SOURCE: University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging, Feb. 23, 2026 .What This Means For YouIf you want the benefits of a pet but not the cost of ownership, consider low-commitment options like pet-sitting for a neighbor or relative or volunteering at a local shelter..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter