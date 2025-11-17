Neurology

Keto Diet Stops A Young Girl's Epileptic Seizures

Alana "Lani" Silverberg, whose epileptic seizures were cured using a strict keto diet.
Sara Silverberg
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Epilepsy
Seizures
Dieting

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com