NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre Has Parkinson's Disease

TUESDAY, Sept. 24, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Green Bay Packers legend and NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre announced Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Favre, 54, made the announcement while testifying to Congress on his potential misuse of taxpayer funds.

The former quarterback has been presenting testimony in Washington to the House Ways and Means Committee, following accusations that he used political connections to funnel public money to himself and his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi.

As reported by NBC News, Favre told assembled lawmakers that, "Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others, and I’m sure you’ll understand why it’s too late for me because I’ve recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s."

Frequent head injuries could be a risk factor for Parkinson's. One study published last year found that people with a history of playing football were 61% more likely to be diagnosed with the brain illness.

According to the Parkinson's Foundation, Parkinson's is an incurable, degenerative brain disease with symptoms developing over a period of years. Not everyone will experience the same symptoms, but they can include tremor, slowness and other difficulties in walking and limb stiffness.

Cognitive impairments, sleep issues, depression, apathy, anxiety, constipation, falling upon standing and other issues can also arise.

Medicines such as dopamine-replacing drugs can help curb symptoms and slow the illness, but they are not a cure.

Other well-known Americans affected by Parkinson's disease include Michael J. Fox, singer Linda Ronstadt, actor Alan Alda and rock musician Ozzy Osbourne.

Favre's health revelation came amid allegations that he improperly used money from the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program. He has not been criminally charged, but is repaying some of the money, NBC News reported.

