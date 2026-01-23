Bamboo Shoots May Offer Health Benefits — With Important Safety Warnings

Key TakeawaysBamboo shoots may help with blood sugar and digestionOnly four human studies exist so farProper cooking is critical for safety, however.FRIDAY, Jan. 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Bamboo shoots, a food commonly eaten in parts of Asia, may offer several health benefits, according to a new research review that looked at bamboo as food.The review found evidence that eating bamboo shoots may help control blood sugar, lower inflammation, support digestion and provide some antioxidants. Researchers say it could one day become a more common food around the world, but only if it is prepared safely.The study, led by researchers at Anglia Ruskin University in the U.K., is one of the largest to combine results from human studies with lab experiments on bamboo consumption.Bamboo is known as the fastest-growing plant in the world, with some types growing close to 3 feet in a single day, researchers noted. China and India are the world’s largest producers, and bamboo shoots are a staple in many Asian diets.They are low in fat and contain protein, fiber and essential amino acids. Bamboo shoots also provide minerals like potassium and selenium, as well as vitamins such as thiamine, niacin, vitamin A, vitamin B6 and vitamin E.In human trials, people who ate bamboo shoots showed better blood sugar control, which suggests the food could help support metabolic health and diabetes management.Researchers also reported improvements in cholesterol levels, which are linked to a lower risk of heart disease.Bamboo shoots contain several types of fiber that were shown to improve bowel function. Some studies found that bamboo increased antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activity in the body.Lab experiments suggested bamboo may also support gut health by encouraging growth of helpful bacteria.The review also found that compounds in bamboo may reduce the formation of furan and acrylamide, two toxic chemicals that can form when foods are fried or roasted. This raises the possibility that bamboo could help make some cooked foods safer.Despite the possible benefits, researchers warned that bamboo must be prepared correctly.Some bamboo species contain cyanogenic glycosides, which can release cyanide if eaten raw or not cooked properly. Other studies found bamboo shoots may affect thyroid hormone production, increasing the risk of goiter if eaten incorrectly.These risks can be avoided by pre-boiling bamboo shoots before eating, the researchers said."Bamboo is already commonly eaten in parts of Asia and it has huge potential to be a healthy, sustainable addition to diets worldwide — but it must be prepared correctly," senior author Lee Smith, a professor of public health at Anglia Ruskin University, said in a news release."The multiple health benefits we identified, including its potential to tackle modern health challenges like diabetes and heart disease, are likely due to the nutritional content of bamboo and its extracts," he added.However, Smith stressed that more research is needed."Our review shows bamboo's clear promise as a possible 'superfood,' but there are also gaps in our knowledge," he added. "We could only find four studies involving human participants that met our criteria, so additional high-quality human trials are necessary before we can make firm recommendations."The research was recently published in the journal Advances in Bamboo Science. More informationThe Uren Food Group has more benefits of bamboo shoots.SOURCE: Anglia Ruskin University, news release, Jan. 16, 2026.What This Means For YouBamboo shoots may offer health benefits, but they should never be eaten raw. Always cook them properly..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter