FDA Makes It Easier for Foods to Say 'No Artificial Colors'

Key TakeawaysFood companies can now say 'no artificial colors' if they avoid petroleum dyesThe FDA approved beetroot red and approved use of spirulina extractOfficials say the move supports safer food options.FRIDAY, Feb. 6, 2026 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will now allow food labels to claim products have "no artificial colors" as long as they avoid petroleum-based dyes.Before this change, announced Wednesday, food companies could usually make that claim only if a product had no added color at all, even if the color came from natural sources. Now, foods colored with ingredients derived from plants such as algae or beets can still carry the "no artificial colors" label.The FDA told manufacturers it plans to use "enforcement discretion," meaning it won't penalize companies for using this updated wording on a voluntary basis."This is real progress," U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said. "We are making it easier for companies to move away from petroleum-based synthetic colors and adopt safer, naturally derived alternatives. This momentum advances our broader effort to help Americans eat real food and 'Make America Healthy Again.' "Along with the labeling change, the FDA approved beetroot red as a new food color option and expanded the use of spirulina extract, a blue-green coloring made from algae.These approvals bring the number of new food color options approved under the current administration to six.FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary said the old rules caused confusion for shoppers."We acknowledge that calling colors derived from natural sources 'artificial' might be confusing for consumers and a hindrance for companies to explore alternative food coloring options," Makary said."We're taking away that hindrance and making it easier for companies to use these colors in the foods our families eat every day," he added.Last April, federal health leaders announced plans to push food makers to phase out petroleum-based dyes. The FDA is publicly tracking which companies have pledged to remove these colors."We are working diligently to facilitate industry's phase out of petroleum-based colors and speed up authorizations for colors that are derived from alternative sources," said Kyle Diamantas, deputy commissioner for human foods.He said this week's actions give companies even more ways to "transition to the use of alternative colors derived from natural sources."While encouraging companies to switch to plant-based colors, the FDA reminded manufacturers they are still responsible for making sure all color additives meet safety and purity standards.More informationRead the FDA's full letter to food manufacturers.SOURCE: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, news release, Feb. 5, 2026.What This Means For YouConsumers may see more foods labeled "no artificial colors," even when manufacturers use some natural dyes like the newly approved beetroot or spirulina.