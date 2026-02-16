Love Sweet Iced Coffee? Thailand Wants You To Drink It With Less Sugar

Key TakeawaysThais consume about 21 teaspoons of sugar a day, far above the recommended limitNine major coffee chains will cut sugar in some drinks by 50%Health officials link high sugar intake to rising obesity and diabetes rates.MONDAY, Feb. 16, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Thailand is taking aim at sugary drinks as health officials warn that too much sugar is fueling rising rates of obesity and diabetes.Earlier this week, nine major coffee chains across the Southeast Asian country agreed to cut the default sugar content in some of their drinks by half, as part of a new government-backed effort to curb excess sugar intake.Health officials say the move is long overdue. On average, Thais consume about 21 teaspoons of sugar each day, according to the country’s Health Department.That’s more than three times the World Health Organization’s recommended daily limit of six teaspoons.Dr. Amporn Benjaponpitak, director general of the Health Department, called the initiative the first major step toward changing how people consume sugar.The health concerns are growing. Dr. Pakorn Tungkasereerak, the department’s deputy director-general, said 2025 data show that about 45% of Thais ages 15 and older are obese, while 10% of the population has diabetes.Drinks are a major source of their sugar intake. A government nutrition survey found that a 22-ounce iced coffee contains an average of nine teaspoons of sugar, while a 10-ounce bubble milk tea, also known as boba, can pack up to 12 teaspoons.Some customers welcome the change. Office worker Sirinya Kuiklang said she already orders drinks with just 25% sugar, but sees many others consuming much more.“It’s good for Thai people,” she said.Another customer, Porwares Tantikanpanit, told the Associated Press that he enjoys sweet drinks but is open to adjusting if shops reduce sugar levels.Still, rolling out the policy may not be simple. Officials said each coffee chain can decide how to apply the changes, and the sugar reductions will apply only to certain menu items.Social media posts promoting the initiative have already sparked questions from customers unsure how to order drinks at their preferred sweetness levels.More informationUniversity Hospitals has more on the best and worst things you can add to your daily cup of Joe.SOURCE: Associated Press, Feb. 11, 2026.What This Means For YouSugary drinks can contain far more sugar than most folks realize. Even just small changes can help lower health risks..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter