Mango May Support Weight and Blood Sugar, New Research Shows

TUESDAY, Dec. 9, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Whether you slice mango and eat it plain, sprinkle it with tajín, toss it into a salad or blend it into a smoothie, new research suggests this tropical fruit may offer more than great flavor. Researchers at Illinois Institute of Technology reviewed 29 studies published between 2016 and 2025 to better understand how mango affects the body. Their review found signs that mango may help people feel full, maintain a healthy weight and support blood sugar control. Early evidence also points to possible benefits for the brain, gut and skin.One study reviewed found that adults who ate 100 calories of fresh mango as a snack felt more satisfied two hours later than after a 100-calorie low-fat cookie. After 12 weeks, the mango group maintained its weight, while the cookie group gained weight.A separate recent study from Florida State University had similar findings: People who ate mango every day saw a decrease in waist-to-hip ratio, and they finished with less body fat and more lean mass than those who did not.Researchers also saw improvements linked to blood sugar control. Mango intake was associated with better insulin response and lower blood sugar compared with common snack alternatives.Studies showed that eating mango increased levels of adiponectin, a protein linked to reduced inflammation and better insulin sensitivity."The growing body of research identifies mango's promising role in supporting metabolic health," said Britt Burton-Freeman, who directs the Center for Nutrition Research at Illinois Tech."Findings suggest that mango can be a valuable addition to a balanced diet, helping to regulate blood glucose and support weight management – benefits that many people may not always associate with fruit," she added. "As we continue to explore mango's unique nutrient and phytonutrient profile, we're uncovering even more ways it can contribute to overall well-being."While results so far are encouraging, researchers say more work is needed, especially around early findings related to memory, the gut and skin health.Mango has more than 20 vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, including fiber and plant compounds like mangiferin.The findings from the Illinois Tech study were recently published in Food & Function Journal.More informationThe Cleveland Clinic has more health benefits of mango.SOURCE: National Mango Board, news release, Dec. 3, 2025.What This Means For YouAdding mango to your diet may help support blood sugar and healthy weight, but experts say more research is needed.