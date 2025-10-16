Need a Little Help Going? Science Says Grab a Kiwi

Key TakeawaysNew dietary guidelines show kiwis, rye bread and certain supplements are helpful for easing constipationConstipation affects 16% of adults worldwide and leads to millions of U.S. doctor visits each year, research showsResearchers say fiber-rich foods could help some people need fewer medications.THURSDAY, Oct. 16, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Kiwis may be more than a healthy snack — they could also help get your digestive system moving. New evidence-based dietary guidelines from the British Dietetic Association say kiwis, rye bread and certain supplements may help people manage chronic constipation without on medication.These guidelines focus specifically on diet-based constipation treatment rather than pharmaceuticals, according to lead author Eirini Dimidi, a registered dietitian and associate professor at King’s College London.She hopes that "people themselves with constipation can access now evidence-based information, feel empowered to take control of the symptoms and improve a condition that has a tremendous impact on quality of life."Chronic constipation affects roughly 16% of adults worldwide. In the U.S. alone, constipation leads to about 2.5 million doctor visits each year, according to the American College of Gastroenterology.Constipation is defined as having fewer than three bowel movements per week, lasting for more than three months. Common symptoms include hard or lumpy stools, bloating, abdominal discomfort and nausea.“If you’re chronically constipated, you may not be able to even participate in physical activity, because you feel bloated, you’re in pain, you’re achy, it may affect your mood,” Sue-Ellen Anderson-Haynes, a registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, told NBC News.Researchers analyzed numerous clinical trials to determine which foods and supplements offer the best benefits. The recommendations — published Oct. 13 in the Journal of Human Nutrition & Dietetics and Neurogastroenterology & Motility — include:Kiwis: Eating three daily (with or without the skin) can improve stool frequency.Rye bread: Six to eight slices per day can help increase frequency, though researchers noted this portion size may not be realistic for everyone.Fiber supplements: Taking at least 10 grams per day, such as psyllium, can improve stool frequency and ease straining.Magnesium oxide supplements: 0.5 to 1.5 grams daily can help with stool frequency and reduce bloating and pain.Probiotics: Certain strains such as B. lactis and Bacillus coagulans may help some people after four weeks of use.High-mineral water: Drinking 0.5 to 1.5 liters daily of magnesium-rich water may enhance results when combined with other treatments.Dimidi said the recommendations aim to replace existing vague advice like “eat more fiber” or “drink more water” with concrete, research-backed guidance.Most existing treatment plans for chronic constipation rely on medications, experts said.“There’s plenty of evidence that a high-fiber diet is very beneficial for our overall health and also for elements of gut health, such as reducing the risk of colorectal cancer,” Dimidi told NBC News. “But when it comes to constipation, specifically, we just don’t have enough evidence to say that it improves constipation.”Dr. William Chey, a University of Michigan gastroenterologist who was not involved with the recommendations, called them “a valuable road map to things that [people] can try as they’re waiting to see their primary care physician.”More informationThe Mayo Clinic has more on constipation.SOURCE: NBC News, Oct. 13, 2025.What This Means For YouIf you struggle with constipation, adding fiber-rich foods like kiwis and rye bread, along with magnesium or psyllium supplements, may help..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter