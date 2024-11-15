Stop Worrying So Much About Holiday Weight Gain, Experts Say

FRIDAY, Nov. 15, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Florida resident Joshua Walker isn’t concerned his health will take a hit from all the cakes, pies, cookies and candy that will tempt him during holiday gatherings.

That’s because he’s armed with a solid diet and exercise routine that will allow for a little indulgence.

“If Grandma made an apple pie that I’m just looking at and it’s speaking my name, I’ll go ahead and eat a slice. I know it’s not going to hurt me,” Walker said. “You can always get back on track, and enjoying a few foods you normally wouldn’t have over the holidays shouldn’t make you fall off your plan and abandon your goals.”

Nearly 2 in 5 Americans (39%) worry about derailing their healthy eating habits during the holidays, according to a new survey by Orlando Health.

But dietitians agree with Walker that there’s no need to feel guilty about enjoying a few treats.

“Holidays come around once a year, and indulging in a few traditional foods and favorite recipes that may have a little extra sugar or fat is not going to affect your health or derail your healthy habits,” said Sara Riehm, a specialty registered dietitian at the Orlando Health Center for Health Improvement.

“In fact, I see a lot more anxiety about weight gain than actual weight gain from my patients around the holidays,” Riehm added in an Orlando Health news release.

People are more likely to do themselves a disservice by overcorrecting for a bit of holiday indulgence, the survey found.

About 25% of people believe they should skip meals to save calories before a holiday gathering, but that just makes it more likely they’ll eat too much, Riehm said.

“It’s a lot easier to make healthier decisions when we’re not hungry,” Riehm said. “Having a light meal that includes satiating nutrients like protein and fiber before a party will help you feel fuller and make mindful choices about what you’re eating.”

Likewise, about a third (33%) of people feel they need to “detox” after enjoying some holiday treats, the survey found. These tactics are not only ineffective, but can be potentially harmful, Riehm said.

“We can’t really detox the body from the so-called ‘toxins’ that we’re getting from our food,” Riehm said. “The liver and the kidneys do a great job of removing toxins from the body already, and they don’t really need our help with juices and other marketed supplements.”

“Furthermore, they often require extreme dieting measures that leave us at a very significant calorie deficit and can cause dangerous blood sugar decreases,” Riehm added. “Flushing out the system with cleanses may also disrupt an otherwise healthy microbiome in the gut.”

Instead of winging it during the holidays, Riehm recommends that people seek the guidance of a registered dietitian who can help them craft a personalized diet plan to get them through the holidays.

“With so much information, misguided advice and pseudoscience out there, registered dietitians are going to be your number one source for evidence-based nutrition information,” Riehm said.

Walker’s consultation with an Orlando Health dietitian revealed that some of the so-called healthy choices he was making weren’t really all that good for him.

“I was eating tons of carbs and fruit, and that turns into sugar inside the body,” Walker said in the Orlando Health news release. “When I completed my health assessment at the beginning of the program, I was shocked to learn that my blood sugar was approaching prediabetic levels.”

Riehm cautioned that folks should make sure they consult with someone who’s actually a registered dietitian.

“Technically anybody can call themselves a nutritionist, but in most states, dietitians are the only ones that are allowed to practice medical nutrition therapy in healthcare settings,” Riehm said.

Armed with a solid lifestyle plan, people can enjoy the holidays with the knowledge that a treat or two isn’t going to harm their overall health, Riehm said.

“No diet or healthy habit is going to be successful in the long term without a little bit of flexibility,” Riehm said. “Consistency is really the name of the game when it comes to healthy living. So, the same way that one healthy meal is not going to make a huge difference in your health outcomes or your lab metrics, having one unhealthy meal is also not going to make a huge difference.”

