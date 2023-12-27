Blue Ridge Beef Raw Pet Food Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 27, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Blue Ridge Beef, a maker of raw pet foods, has announced it is recalling some of its products for kittens and puppies because of possible contamination with salmonella and listeria.

After being notified earlier this month by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services that health officials found salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes in certain products, the North Carolina company recalled specific lots of its Kitten Grind, Kitten Mix and Puppy Mix pet foods, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a news release.

The recalled products, which were sold mostly in the states of Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia, were distributed between Nov. 14 and Dec. 20, the FDA said. So far, no illnesses related to the recalled products have been reported, the FDA said.

The potentially contaminated products have use by dates of N24 1114 to N24 1224. Those dates, as well as lot numbers, are located on the silver tabs at the end of the products, which come in tubes.

Salmonella and listeria infections can strike both pets and people, and humans can become infected while handling contaminated pet products. Thoroughly washing your hands and cleaning surfaces that come in contact with the products is advised, the FDA said.

Symptoms of salmonella and listeria infection for humans can include nausea, vomiting, fever and diarrhea, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More severe cases of salmonella infection may result in arthritis, arterial infections, inflammation of the ear, muscle pain, eye irritation and urinary tract symptoms, the FDA said. More severe cases of listeria infection may include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. For the very young, the elderly, and the immune-compromised, listeriosis can be fatal, the FDA noted.

Consumers with any of these symptoms after coming into contact with the product should contact their healthcare provider, the agency said.

Pets with these infections may have a decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. In more severe cases, they may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting. If your pet has consumed the recalled products and has these symptoms, contact your vet promptly, the FDA said.

Consumers who bought the products can contact Blue Ridge Beef at blueridgebeefnc@yahoo.com for a full refund.

Meanwhile, the affected pet foods should be thrown away and consumers should throughly wash pet food bowls, cups and storage containers that may have come in contact with the product.

SOURCE: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, news release, Dec. 21, 2023