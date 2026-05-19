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Ticks Can Creepy-Crawl Your House For Weeks Before Dying, Study Shows

warning tick infested area sign in a grassy field, public park (lyme disease prevention) photo, tall grass, deer, dog, lone star ticks ground
Yuriy T -- Adobe Stock
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