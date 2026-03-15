Why You And Your Pooch Share Similar Reactions to Life

SUNDAY, March 15, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Dogs and their people are more alike than you might expect.A study of golden retrievers has identified genetic clues that explain why some pooches are more rambunctious, anxious or aggressive than others — and these same genes play a role in anxiety, depression and intelligence in people."The findings are really striking," said study leader Dr. Eleanor Raffan of the University of Cambridge in the U.K. "They provide strong evidence that humans and golden retrievers have shared genetic roots for their behavior."The study — published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences — is believed to be the first to show that genes tied to dog behavior are also linked to human traits. Understanding these links could improve training and veterinary care and help pet parents better understand their animals’ reactions, researchers said.For the study, Raffan’s team compared DNA from 1,300 golden retrievers against owners’ descriptions of their dogs’ habits and reactions. In all, the pet parents answered questions covering 73 different behaviors. Researchers grouped these into 14 categories that helped them measure specific behavior traits. The analysis identified specific genes linked to traits such as fear of unfamiliar people, aggressive behavior toward other dogs, trainability and activity level.In all, 12 of the genes linked to behavior in the goldens were also linked with emotional traits and behavior in people.In particular, a gene called ROMO1 stood out. It’s linked to intelligence and emotional sensitivity in people — and to trainability in golden retrievers.Researchers said the link means dog training may involve more than just reinforcing desired behavior. How easily a dog learns may be influenced by its emotional state.Notably, a gene called PTPN1 was tied to aggression toward other dogs. In people, the same gene has been linked to depression and intelligence.Another gene variant appeared in golden retrievers that get scared of other dogs. The same variant in people plays a role in whether they tend to ruminate on embarrassing events or achieve high scholastic success.Researchers said the discoveries could help dog people adjust training or care to match their pets’ particular needs."These results show that genetics govern behavior, making some dogs predisposed to finding the world stressful," said first author Enoch Alex, a Cambridge researcher. "If their life experiences compound this they might act in ways we interpret as bad behavior, when really they’re distressed."Researchers said the genes they identified don’t directly cause specific emotion or behavior. Instead, they affect larger systems involved in mood and behavior responses.For example, dogs that are afraid of things like vacuum cleaners may have a gene that is linked, in humans, to emotional sensitivity, irritability and "seeing the doctor for nerves or anxiety," the researchers said."If your golden retriever cowers behind the sofa every time the doorbell rings, perhaps you might have a bit more empathy if you know they’re genetically driven to feel sensitive and anxious," said Anna Morros-Nuevo, a doctoral candidate who was part of the study.The dogs studied are part of a group between 3 and 7 years of age participating in the Golden Retriever Lifetime Study, which began in 2012.More informationThe ASPCA has more about the underpinnings of aggression in dogs.SOURCE: University of Cambridge, news release, March 7, 2026.What This Means For YouYour dog might not just be acting ornery — how he or she responds to the world has genetic underpinnings, same as you do..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter