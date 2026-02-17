Abortion Restrictions Increase Deaths Among Expecting And New Moms, Researchers Report

Key TakeawaysAbortion restrictions are linked to more deaths among expecting and new momsStates with more restrictions had higher levels of maternal deathsThese included deaths from any cause, related to heart disease or resulting from violence.TUESDAY, Feb. 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Anti-abortion laws are associated with more deaths among expecting and new mothers, a new study says.Increased numbers of state-level abortion restrictions in the U.S. are linked to a parallel increase in maternal deaths between 2005 and 2023, according to findings presented at a meeting of the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine in Las Vegas.States with five or more abortion restrictions had higher rates of maternal deaths compared to those states with fewer restrictions, researchers found.“When states adopt multiple abortion restrictions, we see measurable increases in deaths among pregnant and postpartum people,” said lead researcher Dr. Marie Anderson, a resident in obstetrics and gynecology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians & Surgeons in New York City.“Abortion is a medically safe procedure, and restricting access to it has real consequences,” she said in a news release.For the new study, her team reviewed state-level data on nearly 22,400 deaths that occurred across the nation between 2005 and 2023 among pregnant women aged 15 to 54. The data came from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and included all deaths while pregnant or within 42 days of delivery.Researchers compared deaths in each state before and after the enactment of 10 of the most common state-level abortion laws.During the study period, the average number of abortion restrictions doubled, rising from 2.7 to 5.3 restrictions per state.In 2005, only five states had five or more abortion restrictions, researchers said. By 2023, the number of states considered most restrictive had increased to 27, with Arkansas, Louisiana, Nebraska and Wisconsin leading the pack.Results showed that six of the 10 common abortion restrictions were associated with higher rates of maternal death. These included bans on Medicaid funding for abortion; Affordable Care Act Marketplace insurance coverage bans; mandated waiting periods; ultrasound requirements; second-trimester abortion bans; and biased counseling laws.Further, four of the 10 restrictions were linked to higher rates of violent death from homicide and suicide — Medicaid and ACA Marketplace coverage bans; waiting periods; and requirements that abortions be provided by physicians only.“The associations we observed were broad — affecting deaths from any cause, cardiovascular disease and violence — and underscore that reproductive health policy is inseparable from maternal health,” Anderson said.Researcher Dr. Lisa Nathan, chief of obstetrics at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, said the findings underscore the consequences of the changes.“Our research adds to a growing body of literature confirming the profound negative impact these restrictions are having on maternal health in this country,” she said in a news release.Researchers presented their findings on Thursday at the meeting.Findings presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.More informationThe Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health has more on the health impacts of abortion bans.SOURCE: Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, news release, Feb. 12, 2025 .What This Means For YouAbortion bans are tied to greater numbers of deaths among expecting and new mothers..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter