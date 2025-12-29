Pregnancy

Aetna to Cover Fertility Care for Same-Sex Couples Nationwide

About 2.8 million LGBTQ members could benefit from the settlement
Aetna corporate headquarters in Hartford, Connecticut, USA,
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
LGBTQ+
Fertility
IVF

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com