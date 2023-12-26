Healthy Twins Born to Woman Who Was Pregnant in Each of Her Two Uteruses

TUESDAY, Dec. 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- When Kelsey Hatcher’s twins share their birth story someday, their tale will truly be one in a million.

Hatcher, who gave birth at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), has a rare double uterus and was pregnant with a baby in each one. After 20 hours of labor, she delivered two girls — Baby A on Dec. 19 and Baby B on Dec. 20.

“Never in our wildest dreams could we have planned a pregnancy and birth like this, but bringing our two healthy baby girls into this world safely was always the goal, and UAB helped us accomplish that,” Hatcher said in a UAB news release. “It seems appropriate that they had two birthdays, though. They both had their own ‘houses’ and now both have their own unique birth stories.”

Those stories are far different from those of their three older siblings — all singletons.

“I had already taken care of Kelsey through her third pregnancy and knew she had a double uterus,” said her obstetrician, Dr. Shweta Patel, an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at UAB. “But that was only one baby — two babies in two uteri were a true medical surprise.”

Hatcher discovered she had a double uterus when she was 17. The condition, called uterus didelphys, occurs when the Müllerian ducts fail to fuse, forming two uterine cavities. Each has one fallopian tube and one ovary. Hatcher also has two cervixes.

When she noticed some bleeding early in the pregnancy, she scheduled an ultrasound, knowing that women with a double uterus are more likely to miscarry. The baby was doing fine, but Hatcher asked Patel to check the second uterus just in case.

“As soon as she moved the wand to the other uterus, I gasped,” Hatcher recalled. “Sure enough, there was another baby. We just could not believe it.”