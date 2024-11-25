Illinois Study Finds Steep Rise in Serious Complications of Pregnancy

MONDAY, Nov. 25, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Chronic health problems like high blood pressure, gestational diabetes and obesity have fueled a troubling rise in maternal health issues and birth complications in Illinois, a new study finds.

"These birth outcomes are worsening for all ages, reflecting the worsening pre-pregnancy health of the reproductive-age population in Illinois," said corresponding author Dr. Mugdha Mokashi, a resident in obstetrics and gynecology at the McGaw Medical Center at Northwestern Medicine.

The new study, published in the December issue of the journal Obstetrics & Gynecology Open, underscores persistent racial and economic gaps in health status.

Black mothers had more than twice the rate of severe complications compared to white mothers. Women in impoverished neighborhoods had greater maternal health risks across all racial groups, researchers said.

"Our findings underscore the role of social determinants of health -- such as race and income -- in driving disparities in maternal health, suggesting that efforts to reduce maternal morbidity need to address both racial inequalities and economic hardship, said study co-author Dr. Lynn Yee, associate professor of obstetrics and pulmonology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

The study examined more than 988,000 births at 127 Illinois hospital between January 2016 and June 2023.

A by-the-numbers analysis over that period revealed startling trends:

Rates of severe maternal illness rose from 1.4% to 2%

Rates of obesity soared, from 7.8% in 2016 to 22.3% in 2023

Complications associated with vaginal deliveries rose 22.4%, while cesarean birth complications were up 48.9%

There were also increases in gestational diabetes (from 4.2% to 5%); depression (2.5% to 6.6%); anxiety (3.1% to 10.4%) and other chronic health issues (4.7% to 7.5%), the study found

And the problems aren't unique to older moms. These chronic conditions are also up among moms under age 30

Women who want to get pregnant should be screened for any chronic conditions first, researchers recommended.

"Pre-conception counseling is such an important way to make sure that all of your health conditions are optimized prior to pregnancy," Mokashi said in a Northwestern news release. "There are many important policy and public health initiatives in Illinois that people may be interested in learning more about."

Researchers said policies at the local, state and federal level to address poverty and improve quality of care for mothers and babies can make a difference.

Increasing access to doulas, trained professionals who support the mother through childbirth, and patient navigator programs would be beneficial, they added.

More information

The National Institute of Child Health and Human Development has more about common complications of pregnancy.

SOURCE: Northwestern Medicine, news release, Nov. 21, 2024