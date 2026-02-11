Pregnancy, Breastfeeding May Shield A Woman's Aging Brain

Key TakeawaysWomen who spend more time pregnant and breastfeeding show better cognitive health as they ageNew research suggests motherhood provides long-term brain resilience that counters short-term 'mommy brain' The positive impact on memory and thinking is comparable to healthy habits like regular exercise.WEDNESDAY, Feb. 11, 2026 (HealthDay News) — "Mommy brain," the brain fog that accompanies pregnancy and the first few weeks after delivery, is real, but new research suggests there’s a long-term benefit: A much sharper mind in later life.Researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles have linked pregnancy and breastfeeding to stronger cognitive abilities in postmenopausal women. The study — published recently in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia — reveals that the more time a woman spends pregnant and nursing over a lifetime, the better her intellectual functioning and verbal and visual memory tend to be as she ages.The research team, led by Molly Fox, an associate professor of anthropology at UCLA, analyzed data from more than 7,000 women starting around age 70. They were followed for up to 13 years to track how their brains aged. The goal was to understand why women are disproportionately affected by Alzheimer's disease — a trend that isn't fully explained by the fact that women simply live longer than men.“Any ways in which we can focus public health outreach or clinical interventions toward higher-risk populations leads to more effective and efficient efforts,” Fox said in a news release of the importance of identifying protective factors for women.The study found that for every extra month of pregnancy, a woman’s overall cognitive ability score rose slightly. Breastfeeding showed a similar benefit, specifically boosting scores in verbal and visual memory. While the individual changes were small, researchers noted they are on par with other well-known protective factors.In fact, the brain-boosting power of motherhood was comparable to the benefits of not smoking or staying physically active. For a disease as difficult to treat as Alzheimer’s, even these small shifts in risk are considered significant.While brain fog is common in the months following childbirth, the study points to a shift from that temporary decline toward long-term resilience. The study also found that women who had been pregnant at least once had cognitive scores 0.60 points higher than those who had never been pregnant.Women who breastfed had 0.19-point higher scores and 0.27-point higher verbal memory scores compared to those who never breastfed. The exact reason for this boost is still being explored. It could be the result of massive hormonal shifts that "re-wire" the brain for better efficiency, or it might be social, researchers said. Having children often leads to more social interactions and supportive relationships, which are known to reduce stress and promote brain health.“If we can figure out, as a next step, why those reproductive patterns lead to better cognitive outcomes in old age, then we can work toward figuring out how to craft therapies — for example, new drugs, repurposed drugs or social programs — that mimic the naturally-occurring effect we observed,” Fox said.More informationThe National Institute on Aging provides resources on understanding healthy brain aging and Alzheimer's disease.SOURCES: University of California Los Angeles, news release, Feb. 3, 2026; Alzheimer’s & Dementia, Jan. 7, 2026.What This Means For YouYour body’s reproductive history may actually be building a cognitive reserve that helps keep your memory and thinking skills sharp well into your 70s and 80s..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter