About 81,000 Baby Monitors Recalled Over Possible Fire Risk

Key TakeawaysAbout 81,000 baby monitors are being recalledThe display unit could overheat and start a fireOfficials warn not to throw the monitors away as they contain a lithium battery that can pose a greater fire risk.WEDNESDAY, March 4, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Parents who use baby monitors may want to take a closer look at the one they have at home.The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has announced a recall of about 81,000 babysense Max View Baby Monitors because the display unit can overheat and create a possible fire hazard.The monitors are made by Hisense, which has received 11 reports of overheating incidents involving the handheld display unit. So far, no injuries have been reported.The problem involves the display that parents use to see and hear their baby, not the physical camera placed in a child's room.The recall applies to monitors with the model number VBM55RX.Parents can check the label on the back of the display to find the model number. The screen also shows "5.5 HD 1080P" in the upper left corner and the babysense logo at the bottom.The recalled monitors were sold online through Amazon, Walmart and babylist from January 2023 through December 2025 for between $90 and $180.Families who own one of the recalled monitors should stop using it immediately, the CPSC says.Hisense is offering customers a free replacement display unit that does not overheat.Parents can contact babysense by phone at 833- 689-2652 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday. They can also reach the company by email at support@recallsecure.com; or online at www.recallsecure.com or www.babysensemonitors.com and click on "Product Recalls" at the top of the page for more information.It's important to note that officials urge parents not to throw the device in the trash or recycling.The monitor contains a lithium-ion battery, which can catch fire if not disposed of properly.Instead, folks should contact their local household hazardous waste collection center to learn the best way to discard the device.More informationFor related recalls, visit the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.SOURCE: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, news release, Feb. 26, 2026.What This Means For YouParents and caregivers who use a baby monitor should check the model number to see if it is part of the recall.