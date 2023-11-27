After Salmonella Cases Double in a Week, Cantaloupe Recall Expanded

MONDAY, Nov. 27, 2023 (Healthday News) -- Three more brands of cantaloupe have been recalled by U.S. health officials after salmonella infections linked to the fruit more than doubled in just a week.

The case count now includes nearly 100 people in 32 states, with Arizona, Missouri, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Ohio having the highest number of illnesses reported. Two people have died in Minnesota, while 45 have been hospitalized nationwide, according to an updated health alert issued Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s original recall, issued Nov. 14, included Malichita brand whole cantaloupe, Vinyard brand pre-cut cantaloupe and ALDI whole cantaloupe and pre-cut fruit products. Rudy brand whole cantaloupes and Freshness Guaranteed brand and RaceTrac brand pre-cut cantaloupes have now been added to the recall.

The actual number of people infected with salmonella in this outbreak is likely even higher, the CDC said, because many recover without care and are never tested for the bacteria.

The recalled fruits should be thrown away and any surfaces the fruits touched should be washed with hot, soapy water or in a dishwasher, the CDC advised.

Salmonella is the most common form of bacterial food poisoning in the United States, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The symptoms of salmonella typically include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps within six days after consuming food contaminated with the bacteria. Illnesses typically last four to seven days. Vulnerable people, including children, people older than 65 and those with weakened immune systems, may develop severe illnesses that require medical care or hospitalization, the CDC warned.

Folks should call their doctor if they have any of these severe salmonella symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever over 102 degrees

Diarrhea for more than three days that’s not improving

Bloody diarrhea

Vomiting that prevents you from keeping liquids down

Signs of dehydration

SOURCE: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, news release, Nov. 24, 2023