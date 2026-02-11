The sign of American Medical Association (AMA), the largest professional association for physicians in the U.S., is seen at its headquarters in Chicago, Illinois.
Dongyu Xu/Adobe Stock
Public Health

AMA Launches Independent Vaccine Review After CDC Criticism

The effort focuses on flu, COVID-19 and RSV ahead of fall virus season
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Vaccines
News
CDC
logo
www.healthday.com