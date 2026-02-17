Baby Food Recalled Nationwide Over Mold Toxin Concern

Key TakeawaysOne lot of a baby fruit puree is being recalled nationwideTesting found higher-than-usual levels of a mold toxin called patulinNo illnesses have been reported, but parents are urged to stop using it right away.TUESDAY, Feb. 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) — A baby food product sold across most of the United States is being pulled from store shelves after tests found higher-than-expected levels of a toxin linked to mold, federal officials said.Initiative Foods is recalling one lot of its Tippy Toes Apple Pear Banana fruit puree after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found elevated levels of patulin, a toxin that can form when mold grows on fruits such as apples.The recall affects one specific lot of the product, which was sold in grocery stores in all U.S. states except Alaska, and may also have been sold in Puerto Rico and Guam.So far, no illnesses or injuries have been reported, according to the company.Patulin is a naturally occurring toxin. Long-term exposure may cause health problems such as nausea, fever, headaches, nerve damage and weakened immune function, health officials warn.Parents and caregivers should check packages for the following details:Product: Tippy Toes Apple Pear Banana fruit pureePackaging: 2-pack plastic tubs with an outer sleeveLot number: 07174Best by date: July 17, 2026Package code: INIA0120UPCs: 036800 and 265783 The “Best By” date is printed on the bottom of each plastic tub.The FDA discovered the issue during routine testing as part of its Total Diet Study, which monitors foods for contaminants.The agency recommended the recall after finding patulin levels higher than what is typically seen in similar products.Initiative Foods said it worked with the FDA to identify the affected lot and remove it from distribution.“At Initiative Foods, the safety of our consumers and their families is our highest priority. We are cooperating with the FDA to ensure strict review and enhanced safety measures across all our products," Don Ephgrave, Initiative Foods' CEO and president, said in a statement. "We thank our retail partners and customers for their understanding and prompt action on this matter.”Consumers who have the recalled product should stop using it immediately and either throw it away or return it to the store for a refund.Parents with health concerns after use are encouraged to contact a health care provider.Retailers have been instructed to remove the affected lot from shelves right away.For questions, consumers can call 855-215-5730, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.More informationScienceDirect.com has more on patulin in food.SOURCE: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, recall, Feb. 13, 2026.What This Means For YouParents and caregivers with baby food at home should check the label carefully. Only one lot of Tippy Toes Apple Pear Banana fruit puree is affected, but parents should stop using it right away if found..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter