Baby Formula Pulled in Europe After New Safety Limits on Harmful Toxin

Key TakeawaysFrance lowered safety limits for a toxin called cereulide that is linked to vomiting and diarrheaSeveral baby formula brands have pulled products from storesTwo infant deaths are also under review.TUESDAY, Feb. 3, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Several baby formula brands are pulling products from stores after France lowered the allowed level of a toxin that can cause nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.On Monday, French companies Popote and Vitagermine removed five batches of infant formula following the rule change. Popote recalled two lots, while Vitagermine pulled three, saying it acted to "better ensure the safety of infants."The move follows a wave of formula recalls across more than 60 countries since December, involving major manufacturers such as Nestlé, Danone and Lactalis amid concerns that the products could be contaminated with cereulide, a toxin made by certain bacteria.France's agriculture ministry last week cut the acceptable daily exposure to cereulide, from 0.03 to 0.014 micrograms per kilogram of body weight.That new limit matches a maximum offered this week by the European Food Safety Authority, which said the change is meant to help officials decide when products should be removed "as a precautionary public health measure."The updated maximum translates to 0.054 micrograms of cereulide per liter of infant formula, Yahoo reported.Vitagermine said its products met earlier, less strict standards but were pulled once the rules changed. Popote said it removed its formula without waiting for the new European regulations.So far, no direct link has been confirmed between the recalled formulas and the deaths of two infants in France in December and January.Authorities are still investigating, however.Some advocates say even small amounts of cereulide should not be tolerated."Cereulide should not be there at all in the first place," said Foodwatch, a European consumer group, arguing that baby products should never expose infants to health risks.The recalls have also drawn attention to Cabio Biotech, a China-based company that supplies ARA oil, a fatty acid used mainly in infant formula and food products. Several brands said they pulled products after alerts tied to ingredients from the supplier.Cabio Biotech has not publicly responded to claims that its ingredient may be contaminated.More informationScienceDirect has more on cereulide.SOURCE: Yahoo, Feb. 2, 2026.What This Means For YouParents and caregivers who use infant formula should check batch numbers on packaging and follow recall notices. If an infant shows signs like vomiting or diarrhea after feeding, a doctor should be contacted right away.