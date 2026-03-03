BBQ Sauce Recall Issued Nationwide Due To Incorrect Label

Key TakeawaysA barbecue sauce was mislabeled and may contain wheat and soyThe product was sold nationwide from July 2025 to February 2026No illnesses have been reported.TUESDAY, March 3, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Savannah Bee Company is recalling a batch of its Honey BBQ Sauce-Mustard after discovering the product may contain undeclared wheat and soy, two common allergens.The sauce is sold in a 16-fluid-ounce clear glass bottle with an orange label. It carries the lot number B1L1360525, a best-before date of 05/16/27, and UPC 8 50033 93758 9, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says.The company said the product was distributed nationwide to stores, distribution centers and consumers between July 30, 2025, and Feb. 26, 2026.The recall was launched after a customer reported that Honey BBQ Sauce-Sweet had been incorrectly labeled as Honey BBQ Sauce-Mustard. The sweet variety contains wheat and soy, which were not listed on the label.People who are allergic to wheat or soy could face a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat the Honey BBQ Sauce-Mustard.No illnesses have been reported so far.Savannah Bee Company says all bottles with the batch code B1L1360525 should be thrown away right away. The lot number and best-before date are etched on the neck of the bottle.Consumers who purchased the product can request a full refund. For questions, customers can call 800-955-5080 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.More informationThe USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service has a list of the most common food allergies.SOURCE: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Feb 27, 2026.What This Means For YouConsumers who have this barbecue sauce and someone in the home with a wheat or soy allergy should not eat it. The sauce should be thrown away and the company contacted for a refund..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter