BJ’s Wholesale Club Issues Salmon Recall Across Seven East Coast States

Key TakeawaysBJ's is recalling Wellesley Farms Atlantic Salmon in seven states due to potential Listeria contaminationRandom federal testing discovered the bacteria, though no illnesses have been reported Customers should check their freezers for 2-pound bags from a specific lot.THURSDAY, Feb. 19, 2026 (HealthDay News) — If you recently bought frozen salmon at BJ's Wholesale Club, check the packaging before your next meal. Wellesley Farms Farm-Raised Atlantic Salmon is being pulled from shelves across seven states after federal testing found it contained dangerous bacteria. The recall involves 2-pound bags of the frozen fish. The affected products were sold between Jan. 31 and Feb. 7 at BJ's locations in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia.Shoppers should look for Lot 3896 and UPC 888670025963 on the back of the bag. If you have the recalled fish, do not eat it. Instead, return it to any BJ's location for a full refund. Purchasers may also call 888-628-0730 for instructions on how to obtain a full refund and what to do with the remaining product.The contamination came to light during a routine inspection by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). While no medical emergencies have been reported the producer, Slade Gorton & Co., Inc., of Waltham, Massachusetts is working to trace the root of the contamination, according to USA Today. Listeria is a hardy bacterium that can survive and even grow in cold environments like refrigerators. Individuals may experience short-term symptoms like high fever, severe headaches and nausea, but the infection is much more serious for some groups. Older adults, people with weakened immune systems and pregnant women are at the highest risk. In pregnant women, the infection can lead to miscarriages or stillbirths, even if the mother only feels mild, flu-like symptoms.More informationThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides detailed information on Listeria symptoms and prevention.SOURCES: USA TODAY, Feb. 17, 2026; U.S. Food and Drug Administration, company announcement, Feb. 12, 2026 .