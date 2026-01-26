CDC Restores $5 Billion in Public Health Grants After 24-Hour Pause

Key TakeawaysMore than $5 billion in public health grants were briefly paused, then restoredThe federal funding supports 107 health departments across all statesOfficials say the review was meant to ensure money is being used as intended.MONDAY, Jan. 26, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Federal officials have lifted a short pause on more than 100 public health grants worth over $5 billion, allowing states to continue work aimed at strengthening health systems.The funding, provided through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), supports public health departments in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and three national organizations, representing 107 health departments nationwide.Recipients were told Friday that the money was temporarily on hold while the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) reviewed how it was being used.By Saturday evening, HHS confirmed the funding had been released, STAT News reported.“The Public Health Infrastructure Grants were temporarily paused so HHS could implement a new review process, one that will ensure funds are used for their intended purposes. HHS will continue to protect taxpayer money and ensure they are used for legitimate purposes," HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon said.The five-year grant program launched in late 2022. Most recipients received updated funding just last month.A CDC fact sheet said the money has helped communities improve mental health scheduling systems and streamline hiring for community health workers.The pause comes as the Trump administration increases oversight of federal health grants.In recent months, some programs have faced tighter reviews, especially those believed to conflict with White House priorities.Officials have said these efforts are focused on reducing fraud, not cutting off funding.More informationGrant Witness tracks the termination of grants of scientific research agencies under the Trump administration.SOURCE: STAT News, Jan. 24, 2026.What This Means For YouThe funding helps keep clinics running, improves mental health access and strengthens disease tracking nationwide..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter