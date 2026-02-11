Chips Ahoy! Baked Bites Brookie Recalled Over Possible Choking Risk

Key TakeawaysMondelēz Global has expanded a recall of its Chips Ahoy! Baked Bites BrookieThe products may contain small clumps of corn starch that could cause chokingNo injuries have been reported, but consumers should not eat them.WEDNESDAY, Feb. 11, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Mondelēz Global LLC has expanded a voluntary recall of certain Chips Ahoy! Baked Bites Brookie products sold in the United States that may pose a choking hazard.The company said the recall now includes one additional best-by date, May 10, 2026, along with two more UPC codes found on product pouches packed inside previously recalled cartons.Mondelēz attributed the issue to an error during the mixing process that led to the formation of small clumps of corn starch in the cookies.Because of their size and texture, the clumps could pose a choking risk, especially for young children and older adults.The recall applies only to Chips Ahoy! Baked Bites Brookie products with these "best by" dates:May 9, 2026 May 10, 2026 May 11, 2026May 12, 2026May 18, 2026Affected products include select eight-count caddies and individual pouches sold at a limited number of retail stores nationwide.No other Chips Ahoy! products or Mondelēz brands are included in the recall, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.Mondelēz said it has not received any reports of injury or illness linked to the products and is taking the step “out of an abundance of caution.”The company advises consumers who have the product not to eat it.For more information, Mondelēz can be contacted at 855-535-5948, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.More informationFor specific UPC codes and case GTN numbers, visit the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.SOURCE: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, news release, Feb. 4, 2026.What This Means For YouConsumers who have Chips Ahoy! Baked Bites Brookies at home should check the date and packaging. If it’s part of the recall, the product should not be eaten and the company should be contacted for next steps..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter